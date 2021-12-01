The Washington Wild Things completed one trade Wednesday, announced they have declined the contract options for the 2022 season on eight players and gave manager Tom Vaeth a contract extension.
Vaeth and the Wild Things agreed to a four-year contract that will keep the manager with Washington through the 2025 season.
In his first season as manager, Vaeth guided the Wild Things to the Northeast Division title this summer, a playoff series win over Equipe Quebec and a spot in the Frontier League championship series.
“I am very pleased to have signed an extension with the Wild Things,” Vaerth said in a statement. “I’m thankful that management thought enough fo the job I did this year to warrant an extension. ... We will work hard every year to chase that first championship.”
Wild Things vice president and general manager Tony Buccilli said, “We were really appreciative of Tom’s efforts as a first-year manager and his dedication to build upon our continued success as an organization.”
Washington traded infielder Joe Campagna to the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association to complete a trade made July 27 that sent relief pitcher Dan Kubiuk to the Wild Things. Campagna, who played his high school baseball in the WPIAL at Blackhawk and college ball at Slippery Rock, batted .239 with 11 home runs and 33 RBI in 61 games in 2021, his first season with the Wild Things. He had a pair of two-home run games.
Winnipeg then traded Campagna to the Trois-Rivieres Aigles, a team that opted out of the 2021 Frontier League season but will debut next year.
Washington announced it has declined the contract option on relief pitchers Zach Strecker, Keven Pimentel, Kevin McNorton, Alex Boshers and Dylan Beasley, catcher Cody Young, infielder Andrew Sohn and outfielder Grant Heyman. All eight players are now free agents.
Strecker was the Wild Things’ closer and holds the Frontier League record for career saves with 74. Boshers and Pimentel are starting pitchers, the former is the pitching coach who was added to the active roster late in the 2021 season. Heyman was the Wild Things’ starting left fielder and Sohn played in 62 games a year ago, mostly at third base.