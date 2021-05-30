Ryan Hennen and Michael Austin teamed up to allow one run on seven hits as the Washington Wild Things stopped Lake Erie 7-1 Monday in the Frontier League.
It was the second straight win and second straight strong performance from the pitching staff.
Hennen started and allowed just one run on one hit, a home run by Bryan DeLarosa in the second inning. Hennen struck out eight and did not walk a batter
Austin threw four shutout innings and allowed six hits. He struck out three and walked one.
Washington pounded out 12 hits with Grant Heyman cracking a triple and Hector Roa a double. All but one starter had a hit and the middle of the order went 6-for-14 with four RBI and three runs.
Washington 1, Lake Erie 0
AVON, Ohio – Four Wild Things pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and Washington scored the game’s only run on a wild pitch in a 1-0 victory over the Lake Erie Crushers on Sunday at Mercy Health Stadium.
It was the first victory of the season for the Wild Things (1-3) and the initial win for new manager Tom Vaeth.
Starting pitcher Keven Pimentel (1-0) struck out 10 over six innings. He walked three and yielded a one-out single to Shawon Dunston Jr., the lone hit by the Crushers. B.J. Sabol and Jesus Balaguer followed with one scoreless inning of relief apiece and Zach Strecker got the final three outs for his first save.
Washington scored the game’s only run in the sixth inning. Bralin Jackson reached on a throwing error and moved to third base on a single by Grant Heyman. A wild pitch by Lake Erie starter Sean Johnson (0-1) allowed Jackson to score.
Washington was held to five hits, including two by Derek Reddy.