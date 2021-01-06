Over the course of 17 years as a respected hitting coach in independent baseball with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association, Tom Vaeth had plenty of time to think about the next step in his coaching career, which he hoped would be as a manager.
However, going from the guy who makes suggestions during games to the guy who makes the decisions proved to be an elusive move for Vaeth. He found that many independent clubs were more interested in hiring former major leaguers or giving ex-managers a second or third opportunity than taking a chance on a hitting coach.
“I had three or four different interviews for managerial jobs. For some reason, it just wasn’t the right time, I guess,” Vaeth explained.
Prior to the 2019 season, Vaeth interviewed for managerial jobs in the Atlantic League and American Association, the latter with the Cleburne Railroaders. Vaeth did so well in interviews that he was told by Cleburne officials to prepare to fly to Texas for an introductory news conference. However, there was an 11th-hour change of plans by Cleburne ownership. The Railroaders hired a former major leaguer as their manager.
“I’m not going to tell you that it wasn’t frustrating when you see the same retreads, the same guys getting hired and fired,” Vaeth admitted. “I was part of a winning program in Winnipeg and hoped that would help me gain attention.”
What Vaeth was doing in Winnipeg didn’t go unnoticed in Washington. And the time is finally right for Vaeth to become a manager.
The Wild Things announced Wednesday on its Twitter account that the 48-year-old Vaeth has been hired as the 10th manager in franchise history.
“Tom brings a wealth of knowledge from his time in the American Association and carries that demeanor to reach for more,” Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli said. “I am eager to work with him and his staff to make an immediate impact in 2021. We will continue to bring an exciting brand of baseball that resonates with fans.”
One person who helped connect Washington with Vaeth was former Wild Things outfielder James Harris. After Harris was named the Frontier League Most Valuable Player in 2018, Washington traded him to Winnipeg, where he worked with Vaeth.
Harris spoke highly of Vaeth when the latter became a candidate for Washington’s managerial job after Gregg Lanbehn retired after four seasons in the Wild Things’ dugout.
A Maryland native, Vaeth was part of three league championships in Winnipeg. His hitters finished in the top five of the league in team batting average 15 times in 17 years.
Vaeth said he wants the Wild Things to play an aggressive style of baseball.
“We will be exciting,” he promised. “I think fans are going to enjoy watching us. I like to play an aggressive style. I don’t like station-to-station baseball or playing small-ball. People who are going to buy a ticket want to see action. They want to see guys going from first base to third base. And I expect my teams to be professional at all times.”
Unlike Langbehn, who is a former minor league pitcher, Vaeth will have a pitching coach on his staff. Washington hired former Winnipeg pitcher Alex Boshers, a 29-year-old Tennessee native.
“Having a full-time pitching coach,” Vaeth said, “that was important to me.”
After 17 summers in Winnipeg, Vaeth had 2020 off because of the coronavirus pandemic. He spent the summer working for Amazon near his residence in Orleans, Ontario.
“The time off was good,” Vaeth said. “I didn’t miss the game that much. But baseball never leaves you.”
And he’s ready to get to work with the Wild Things and the Frontier League, a league that will be new to him.
“The American Association isn’t so much about developing young players,” Vaeth explained. “The Frontier League is more about developing young players and pushing them into the start of their career. I have always been envious of that.”