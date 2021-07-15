The Washington Wild Things played two games Thursday evening.
The first one ended in 5-0 loss. The second one stretched into the night as Washington and Tri-City were knotted up at 1-1 after eight innings and the game did not end in time for this edition.
Oscar Campos drove in the only run for Tri-City and Hector Roa scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning.
In the first game, Josh Hiatt was nearly untouchable. He allowed just three hits, walked one and struck out four.
And again, Oscar Campos was simply tremendous. After going 4-for-4 in the opener Tusday, Campos went 3-for-3, giving him hits in seven straight plate appearances. He scored three times, giving hims six runs for the first two games of the series.
Tri-City scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings and two in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Denis Phipps had a solo home run, his fifth of the season and Chris Kwitzer hit a solo home run and drove in two.
Washington left just three men on base. Bralin Jackson and Andrew Czeck had two of the three single for the Wild Things.
Keven Pimentel went the distance, givinh up nine hits and all five runs.