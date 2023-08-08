AVON, Ohio – The Wild Things’ trend of alternating wins and losses, which started back in July, continued Tuesday with a 2-1 loss in 10 innings to the Lake Erie Crushers.
Lake Erie snapped a 10-game losing streak. The winning run scored on a throwing error.
Lake Erie had the tiebreaker runner on second base with one out when the Crushers’ Drue Galassi flied out to left field. Jarrod Watkins, the tiebreaker runner, tagged and advanced to third base but the throw from left fielder Tomas Sanchez, who was signed earlier in the day, hit Watkins in the helmet. The ball bounced into foul territory and rolled all the way to backstop, allowing Watkins to race home with the winning run.
Washington had a chance to win in the top of the 10th as it advanced the tiebreaker runner, Scotty Dubrule, to third base with one out. Dubrule, however, was tagged out in a rundown after Carson Clowers hit a grounder back to Lake Erie pitcher Perry Bewley (3-0).
Lukas Young (4-1) pitched the 10th inning for Washington.
Wild Things starter Zach Kirby allowed three hits, one run and one walk over seven innings. He struck out six. Christian James followed with two scoreless innings.
Washington trailed 1-0 before scoring in the seventh. Wagner Lagrange started the inning with a single, Andrew Czech followed with a bunt single and Dubrule drove in Lagrange with a single.
