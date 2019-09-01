SAUGET, Ill. — The Wild Things ended the 2019 Frontier League season Sunday night and the finale was familiar.
Chris Carden and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout as Gateway edged Washington 2-1 before 6,016 at GCS Ballpark.
It was the league-high 24th one-run loss for the Wild Things.
Washington finishes the season with the worst record in the league at 37-59. It also is the worst record in the franchise's 18-year history. The Wild Things will have the first pick in the 2020 Frontier League draft at the annual tryout camp.
Gateway scored single runs in the third and sixth innings against Washington starter Nick Gallagher (2-4), who allowed seven hits and struck out six in six innings.
Washington's lone run was a solo homer by Hector Roa in the seventh inning. It was Roa's 18th home run, which tied him for the league lead with Lake Erie's Jake Vieth. Roa finished fourth with 70 RBI.