The Wild Things ended their spring training schedule with a loss.
The Ottawa Titans scored three runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to break a tie, then held off a Washington rally to edge the Wild Things 7-6 Wednesday night.
Washington opens the Frontier League season Friday (7 p.m.) at home against the New York Boulders.
With the score tied 4-4, Ottawa loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth against Washington reliever Gage Smart. Dan Kubiuk replaced Smart and was on the verge of getting out of the full-blown jam by getting a strikeout and popout.
Rodrigo Orozco then drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch to force in the go-ahead run. Tyrus Greene followed with a two-run single that gave the Titans a 7-4 lead.
Washington clawed back on a solo home run by third baseman Ian Walters, a double by catcher Justin Henle and an RBI single Wagner Lagrange that made it 7-6.
Ottawa reliever Kenny Williams walked Scotty Dubrule to load the bases but got left fielder L.G. Castillo to pop out to end the game.
Castillo opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning. Washington tacked on an unearned run in the third for a 3-0 lead, but Ottawa scored four unanswered to take a 4-3 lead. Washington tied it in the eighth when Lagrange singled and scored on a double by Dubrule.
The Wild Things finalized their roster for the opener by making several moves. Washington signed left-handed relief pitcher Kenny Pierson, who played last year in the Frontier League with Southern Illinois.
The Wild Things also released four players: pitchers Bruce Bell and Colt Mink, infielder Kevin Lambert and outfielder Cam Phelts. Only Phelts was with Washington a year ago.