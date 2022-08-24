SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – The Wild Things didn’t get a win Wednesday night but they did clinch a Frontier League playoff berth.
Schaumburg scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally for a 6-5 win over Washington at Wintrust Field.
However, Evansville defeated Joliet 3-2 in 11 innings, which assures Washington of a postseason berth. The top three teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.
It is the 11th time in 20 seasons that the Wild Things have made the playoffs.
Washington squandered an early four-run lead, but catcher Cam Balego hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the sixth inning to give the Wild Things a 5-4 lead.
Schaumburg won the game with two runs in the eighth against reliever Kenny Pierson (2-3). The inning began with the Boomers’ Mike Hart being hit by a pitch. Chase Dawson followed with a single that put runners on first and second.
Blake Berry then hit a grounder to Ian Walters at third base. Walters first tried to tag Hart but missed, then threw late to first base. The fielder’s choice loaded the bases with one out.
Clint Hardy’s sacrifice fly tied the score and Wyatt Stapp’s hit-and-run single gave the Boomers the 6-5 lead.
Washington scored three times in the top of the first, two crossing home plate on a triple by Balego, who scored on a single by Walters.
The lead grew to 4-0 in the third when a Wagner Lagrange single drove in Scotty Dubrule.
Schaumburg, however, scored a run in the fourth and tied the score on Hart’s three-run triple in the fifth.
Rob Whalen started for Washington and went five innings. He allowed five hits and four runs.
Tanner Shears (1-0) was the winning pitcher in relief. Darrell Thompson pitched the ninth inning for his 13th save.
