AVON, Ohio — The Wild Things’ late-season slide continued Saturday night with a 5-2 loss to the Lake Erie Crushers at Mercy Health Stadium.
It was Washington’s fourth consecutive loss, matching its season-high, and the sixth setback in eight games.
The Wild Things’ lead in the West Division, which was 10½ games earlier this month, has been cut to 5½ over Evansville and 6½ over Schaumburg. There are seven games remaining in the regular season. Washington’s magic number for clinching the division title remains at 2.
The Wild Things also lost another game to Quebec in the pursuit of the best overall record in the Frontier League. Washington trails the East Division-leading Capitales by 2 games.
Lake Erie scored four runs in the fourth inning on five hits off Washington starter Daren Osby (6-4) to erase an early 1-0 Wild Things lead.
Cam Balego drove in both runs for Washington. His groundout in the second inning scored Wagner Lagrange, who had doubled. In the seventh, Balego hit a solo homer that cut the Crushers’ lead to 4-2, but Najee Gaskins, who was 3-for-3, answered with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh.
The Wild Things were held to six hits by four Lake Erie pitchers.
