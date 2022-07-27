OTTAWA – The Ottawa Titans scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally and beat the Wild Things 6-5 Wednesday night at RCGT Park.
The Titans used a double by Dane Tofteland, a walk to Jacob Sanford and two-run single by Kai Moody to start the ninth and close to within 5-3.
A balk by Washington closer Lukas Young (4-2) advanced the runners to second and third. Following a strikeout, Jackie Urbaez hit a two-run single to right field that tied the score. Urbaez advanced all the way to third base when the throw from right field to home plate went to the backstop.
Clay Fisher then hit a game-winning sacrifice fly to right field.
The loss spoiled a good outing by Washington starter Sandro Cabrera, who allowed six hits and two unearned runs over seven innings. Reliever Stephen Knapp pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
Tristan Peterson went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Wild Things. Ian Walters hit a solo home run, his ninth of the season.
