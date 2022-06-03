JOLIET, Ill. – Rob Whalen pitched seven strong innings, Ian Walters and L.G. Castillo hit consecutive RBI singles and the Wild Things defeated the Joliet Slammers, 2-1, Friday night before 7,021 in the opener of a three-game series.
Washington has won 11 of its last 14 games and moved into first place in the Frontier League’s West Division.
Whalen (4-1) and relievers Jake Pilarski and Lukas Young combined on a three-hitter. Whalen, the first former major leaguer to play for the Wild Things, started and allowed three hits, one run and two walks. He struck out eight.
The only run for Joliet came in the fourth inning when Slammers third baseman Brylie Ware led off with a solo home run, his first of the season.
Pilarski pitched a perfect eighth inning with one strikeout. Young tossed the ninth for his fourth save of the season and third on the current roadtrip.
Washington forged a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Hector Roa smacked a double and scored when Walters followed with a single. Walters was able to advance to second base when the Slammers threw to home plate in an attempt to retire Roa. Castillo then followed with his run-scoring hit that gave Washington a 2-0 lead that its pitchers would protect.
Joliet starting pitcher Logan Schmitt (0-1) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits.
Wagner Lagrange went 3-for-4 to lead the Wild Things at the plate. Roa added two hits. Washington finished with nine hits.