The Wild Things announced Tuesday they have signed former Frontier League all-star outfielder Bralin Jackson for the 2021 season.
Jackson played the 2017 season with Washington, helping the Wild Things to the playoffs. He most recently was with Altoona for two years in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization. Jackson played in 159 games for the Curve.
In 2017, Jackson batted .294 with 17 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs. he drove in 76 runs and stole eight bases.
Jackson was named the Most Valuable Player at the Frontier League All-Star Game in Joliet with two RBI as the East Division beat the West. He was one of eight Wild Things all-stars that year, a team record.
“We are excited to bring in an MVP-caliber player and person,” Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli said. “Bralin’s 2017 season speaks for itself. He took advantage of the opportunity in front of him and ultimately was signed by the Pirates shortly after the year. Bralin is a proven run producer and we value the consistency to his game. We know Bralin will prepare to be that impact player again and we expect our fans will be eager to welcome him back.”
New Washington manager Tom Vaeth is also excited by the new addition to the outfield.
“He was a big-time producer in his first stint with the Wild Things and I expect nothing less from him in his return. Bralin will slot right into the middle of the lineup and be a leader both on and off the field for us,” Vaeth said. “In talking with Bralin, I can already tell how excited he is to come back to Washington and compete for a championship. His return instantly makes us a better ball club.”
For Jackson, it’s an opportunity to come back to a place he felt well-received.
“After becoming a free agent and knowing how much I still love the game, the Wild Things reached out to me and I accepted,” said Jackson. “I appreciated how I was received by the Wild Things’ family and how there was a great team chemistry and effort during the season. The atmosphere and fans were great and that went into my decision.”
In 2012, Jackson was the fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays out of Raytown South High School in Missouri.