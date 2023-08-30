The Wild Things have to wonder why they didn’t do this sooner. Like two months ago.
Anthony Brocato and Caleb McNeely homered, Kobe Foster pitched seven stellar innings and the Wild Things rolled to a 6-4 victory over the Joliet Slammers on Wednesday night.
It was the fifth win in six games for Washington (45-47), which inched closer to the .500 mark with four games remaining in the Frontier League season.
The Wild Things had production from almost every spot in the batting order. Rookie left fielder Robert Chayka was 3-for-4 and a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. McNeely, the rookie center fielder out of West Virginia, scored three runs to go with his home run and a double.
The biggest hit of the game was Brocato’s two-run homer to left field with one out in the sixth inning, which gave Washington a 4-1 lead. It was part of three-run inning by the Wild Things and the team-high 27th home run of the season.
The homer came off Joliet starter Turner Larkins (10-5), who entered the game second in the league in wins.
Brocato has more home runs than any player in the league who doesn’t play for the New Jersey Jackals.
“We’re playing really well, the best we’ve played all year. I think everybody would agree with that,” Brocato said. “Everything is falling into place.
“I was saying earlier today, while we were in that batting cage, that if we played another 96 games, we’d probably be the first-place team.”
The best news of the night for Washington came about 10 minutes after the Wild Things’ victory, when Gateway’s Clint Freeman hit a two-run walkoff homer to beat Evansville 7-6 in the first game of a doubleheader. The Otters’ loss kept the Wild Things’ playoff hopes alive, at least for another couple of hours. The second game of the doubleheader did not end by press time. An Evansville win would eliminate Washington from the playoff race.
“If it doesn’t work out our way, then we’ll feel like we just ran out of time,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said. “I like the makeup of the team. It’s a shame it took a while to get to here. The young kids have gotten better.”
Foster (7-5) can still be considered one of the young kids. The second-year pro scattered five hits and one run over seven innings. He walked one and struck out seven.
“He pitched really well,” Vaeth said. “The last two weeks we’ve had really solid pitching. The guys have done a better job of pitching in certain situations.”
The only run Foster allowed happened in the fourth inning, when Foster left one up in the strike zone and Slammers first baseman Tommy Stevenson hit it off the light pole beyond left centerfield for a solo homer. It was Stevenson’s ninth home run of the season and cut Washington’s lead to 2-1.
The Wild Things scored single runs in the first and third innings. In the first, McNeely hit a leadoff double and scored when Wes Darvill put down a bunt single and the throw to first base was errant. Washington made it 2-0 in the third when McNeely drew a leadoff walk, stole second base and scored on a single by Wagner Lagrange.
Two batters after Brocato’s home run, Scotty Dubrule reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a double off the wall in left centerfield by J.C. Santini that made it 5-1.
McNeely led off the sixth with his home run.
Joliet made it close in the ninth when it scored three times with two outs against reliever Stephen Knapp.
“Nothing is better than when you work hard and see the fruits of your labor,” Vaeth said. “I see these young guys getting better. They don’t quit. They know they’re up against a longshot, but they’re not quitting.”
Extra bases
First baseman Andrew Czech drew a walk in the sixth inning and scored on the Brocato home run. It was Czech’s 88th walk of the season, which set the Wild Things’ single-season record. .. Chayka doubled off the 325 feet sign at the right-field foul pole in the second inning, singled up the middle in the fourth and tripled to left center in the sixth. He had a chance to be only the second player in Wild Things history to hit for the cycle but was called out on strikes in the seventh inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.