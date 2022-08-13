SAUGET, Ill. — Andrew Czech hit a book-rule double and scored in a three-run sixth inning, and Lukas Young pitched out of a jam in the bottom of the ninth to preserve a 4-3 victory for the Wild Things over the Gateway Grizzlies Saturday night at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.
It was a good night in the standings for the Wild Things. They increased their lead in the West Division over second-place Schaumburg to 10 games. Washington, at 52-25, has the best record in the Frontier League. East Division leader Quebec, which lost at Ottawa, has a 49-28 record.
The win clinched the eighth consecutive series win for Washington. The Wild Things have won six straight games.
Washington broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth as Cam Balego’s single drove in Wagner Lagrange. Czech scored on a wild pitch and Balego made it 4-1 when he scored on a single by Cole Brannen.
Gateway, which squandered many scoring opportunities, scored single runs in the sixth and eighth innings to close to within 4-3.
In the bottom of the ninth, a one-out infield single, a hit batsman – the seventh of the game – and a wild pitch gave Gateway runners on second and third. Abdiel Diaz then hit a grounder to shortstop Nick Ward, who threw home in time to retire Clint Freeman for the inning’s second out.
Young struck out Ian Bibiloni to end the game and record his 17th save.
Gateway was 3-for-21 with runners on base and stranded 15.
Justin Showalter (2-0) pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win. He allowed five hits, two walks and two runs (one earned). Showalter struck out three.
