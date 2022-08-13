Wild Things logo

SAUGET, Ill. — Andrew Czech hit a book-rule double and scored in a three-run sixth inning, and Lukas Young pitched out of a jam in the bottom of the ninth to preserve a 4-3 victory for the Wild Things over the Gateway Grizzlies Saturday night at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

It was a good night in the standings for the Wild Things. They increased their lead in the West Division over second-place Schaumburg to 10 games. Washington, at 52-25, has the best record in the Frontier League. East Division leader Quebec, which lost at Ottawa, has a 49-28 record.

