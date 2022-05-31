FLORENCE, Ky. – Nick Ward drove in two runs and scored twice, including a steal of home, as the Wild Things held off Florence 8-7 Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.
Washington led 4-0 after a half-inning, saw Florence close to within 4-3, then put up consecutive two-run innings to push the gap to 8-3 before the Y’alls made a late surge.
Ward had a two-run single in the eighth that gave Washington a seemingly safe five-run lead. In the bottom of the inning, Washington reliever Christian James hit three batters, setting up a grand slam by Florence’s A.J. Bumpas.
Washington closer Lukas Young came on and was able to get the final five outs for his second save.
Washington’s big first inning included a two-run double by Wagner Lagrange, an RBI double by Andrew Czech and Hector Roa’s run-scoring single.
Florence’s Joe Lytle hit a three-run homer in the third inning off Washington starter Sandro Cabrera (2-0), who went 6 2/3 innings.
In the seventh, Washington’s Scotty Dubrule had an RBI single. He and Ward then executed a double steal that made Washington’s lead 8-3.
Prior to the game, the Wild Things made a series of roster moves. Pitcher Jake Pilarski was activated from the 14-day disabled list and catcher/infielder Landon Barns was put on the 7-day DL.
Washington released relief pitcher Gage Smart and catcher Justin Henle, and signed catcher Matt Phipps and infielder Chris Eusay. On Monday, Washington released pitcher Matt Foytik, who started Saturday against New Jersey.
Eusay played at Southeastern Oklahoma State and has experience in independent ball in the Pecos and Pioneer leagues. Phipps played his college ball at Western Kentucky.