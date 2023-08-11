EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Andrew Czech hit a two-run homer early in the game and J.C. Santini added a late two-run single as the Wild Things held off the Evansville Otters 8-6 Friday night in a series opener at Bosse Field.
Czech's home run gave Washington a 3-1 lead in the third inning. Washington led 4-1 in the fourth and 6-2 in the fifth but had to fight off an Evansville comeback.
The Wild Things led 6-4 before Santini dropped a two-run single down the line in right field that made it a four-run advantage in the top of the ninth. Santini had three RBI.
Evansville scored twice in the bottom of the ninth and had the tying run at the plate when Lukas Young ended the game with a strikeout. It was Young's 11th save of the season.
The Otters had 16 hits off four Washington pitchers. Starter Kobe Foster (4-5) went 5 2/3 innings.
