On a day when we celebrated our nation’s history, the Wild Things and Windy City ThunderBolts played a baseball game that was straight out of the Frontier League’s early days, complete with runs galore, plenty of offensive fireworks and even a few how-did-that-happen plays.
It was the kind of game when no lead and no pitcher was safe.
Washington overcame an early four-run deficit and outslugged Windy City, 14-6, before 2,198 at Wild Things Park. Catcher Alex Alvarez homered and first baseman Andrew Czech drove in three runs to lead a 17-hit attack.
Washington entered the game leading second-place Evansville by 1½ games in the West Division. Windy City has lost a season-high seven straight.
Such a game was not a big surprise this season as Frontier League teams have routinely churned out double-digit run totals that have often made scores look more like ones that were found in the old Ten Mile Valley Softball League than a professional baseball game.
What was a surprise is that such a game was played on a night when Rob Whalen was on the mound for the Wild Things.
Whalen, the first former major leaguer to play for Washington, entered the game leading the league in wins and was second in ERA at a stingy 2.43.
Whalen gave up four runs in the top of the first inning, but he stayed in the game long enough to earn his ninth win in 10 decisions. That was because about 12 guys came to his rescue.
After falling behind 4-0 before the game’s first out was recorded, Washington scored seven times in the bottom of the first inning against Windy City starter Sebastian Selway (1-3).
Eight of the first nine Washington batters reached base. Hector Roa had a book-rule double that drove in two runs and gave the Wild Things a 5-4 lead. Alavrez capped the seven-run first inning with a solo homer to right centerfield, his eighth of the year.
Washington never trailed after the first inning, though Windy City closed to within 8-6 in the third after a solo home run by catcher Joshuan Sandoval, who hit two grand slams in a game against the Wild Things only eight days earlier.
Whalen went five innings, allowing six hits and six runs (five earned). He walked two and struck out seven. Dan Kubiuk brought a sense of normalcy to the game with two scoreless innings, and rookie Kaleb McCullough pitched the final two frames, striking out four.
The Wild Things pulled away by scoring four runs over the middle innings to push the lead to 12-6. Jared Mang hit a run-scoring triple in the fourth, Alavrez had an RBI single in the fifth and Czech’s sacrifice fly in the seventh brought home Scotty Dubrule.
Washington’s final runs scored in the eighth. Mang singled and scored on a triple by Dubrule and the latter came home on a sac fly by Lagrange, who went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI.
Extra bases
Pitcher Eric Mock, who started one of the doubleheader games Saturday at Lake Erie, informed the Wild Things that he is leaving the team to pursue another job opportunity. ... Brian Fuentes drove in three runs for Windy City. … It was Windy City’s first game at Wild Things Park since Aug. 18, 2019. … Windy City third baseman Jake Boone is the son of former major leaguer Bret Boone, who managed both Cincinnati and Kansas City. ThunderBolts designated hitter Jake Vander Wal is the son of John Vander Wal, an outfielder who played 14 seasons in the major leagues including two (2000-01) with the Pittsburgh Pirates.