With 14 players returning from a team that had the league’s best record last season, you would think there isn’t much competition for roster spots with the Wild Things this spring.
However, the Frontier League’s quirky roster rules, with its Rookie, Experienced and Veteran classifications, mean that teams can’t keep its 24-man roster together from year to year. Teams must stay under or above the league standards for players in each classification.
For example, teams must carry at least 10 players classified as rookies – those with the one year or less of pro experience – so there is plenty of opportunity for players fresh out of college.
One of those rookies battling for a roster spot is outfielder Turner Hill, a lefty hitter who despite his lack of pro experience comes with something on his resume that most players can’t boast – he has won three league batting titles in the last two years.
Hill won batting titles in the Ohio Athletic Conference in both 2021 and 2022 while at Marietta College. He had a ridiculous .441 average over the two seasons. Last summer, Hill led the MLB Draft League in hitting with a .391 average while playing for the league champion West Virginia Black Bears.
With all that success, you’d think Hill would have been given a shot in affiliated ball.
“My last year at Marietta, a few scouts took a look at me but only one, with the Rockies, was I talking to,” Hill said. “It was disappointing, but at the end of the day you only worry about what you can control. I just had to put my head down and be as good of a player as I can be.”
Hill was very good in the MLB Draft League but again the interest from scouts wasn’t there in the offseason. Hill believes he knows why.
“I think the problem for me was that I don’t consistently hit for power,” Hill admitted. “I’m good at getting on base but the home run numbers need to go up.
“With that in mind, I put on 10 pounds – I’m up to 190 pounds – since last year. … Maybe I just need to be more aggressive, that means taking risks early in counts and cheating on fastballs that are inside.”
Hill played right field at Marietta, but he started in center field in Washington’s spring training opener Tuesday at Florence. Last night, Hill was the designated hitter and batted second in the Wild Things’ 10-4 victory over Florence. He went 2-for-3 with a triple, single, walk, stolen base and three runs.
If Hill does land a spot on the roster as a center fielder, he won’t be the first former Marietta standout to roam that position at Wild Things Park. Chris Sidick, who played seven seasons and 588 games with Washington and still holds most of the franchise’s career hitting records, was a Pioneer.
“My ultimate goal is to get picked up by an affiliated team,” Hill said. “Every day I am here, I want to be the best player I can be, the best teammate and enjoy that I can play another year of baseball.”
Notes
Left fielder Wagner Lagrange drove in two runs for Washington. Third baseman Ian Walters had two hits, including a triple. First baseman Andrew Czech also had two hits, including a double. … Washington starter Greg Loukinen pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and two runs. … Brennan Price hit a solo homer over the center field wall for Florence. … Washington continues its spring training schedule today and Friday with Kids Day home games against the Black Sox, a group of unsigned players. The games are closed to the public. The Wild Things will be at Lake Erie on Saturday and at home Sunday (3:05 p.m.) to face the Crushers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.