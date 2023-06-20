JOLIET, Ill. – The Wild Things opened a nine-game road trip Tuesday night with an 8-0 loss to the Joliet Slammers.
Washington mustered only one hit – a fourth-inning single by Scotty Dubrule – against Joliet starter Andrew Dietz (1-0) and two relievers. The Wild Things had only two baserunners all night. Jack Cone drew a walk.
Joliet scored five runs on six hits in the second inning against Washington starter Hayden Shenefield (0-1). Shenefield pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up 11 hits and six runs.
The Slammers’ Matthew Warkentin hit his 10th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth inning of reliever Will Solomon. Phillip Steering had three hits and drove in a run.
After the series at Joliet, Washington moves on to Sauget, Ill., for three games against the Gateway Grizzlies. Following a day off, its three games against the New York Boulders to conclude the road trip.
Prior to the game, Washington traded starting pitcher Spencer Johnston (2-4, 6.35) to Lancaster of the Atlantic League for a player to be named. The Wild Things are at 23 active players, one under the league limit.
