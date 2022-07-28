OTTAWA – Tristan Peterson homered, Rob Whalen earned his league-leading 11th victory and Kenny Pierson notched his first professional save as the Wild Things defeated Ottawa 6-3 Thursday night.
The Wild Things went 4-2 on the Canadian road trip.
Whalen (11-2) scattered seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Pierson then pitched out of a tight spot in the seventh inning and threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Ottawa forged a 2-0 lead in the third inning, but Washington chipped away at the deficit. After scoring a run in the fifth inning, Peterson led off the sixth with a solo home run off Titans starter Evan Grills (4-4). It was Peterson’s second home run.
Andrew Czech followed with a double and scored on Nick Ward’s single. Ward would score on a fielder’s choice that gave Washington a 4-2 lead.
Ottawa scored one run in the sixth on a wild pitch, and in the seventh the Titans had runners on second and third with one out. Whalen was able to get a ground ball for the second out as the runners held. Pierson then replaced Whalen and a flyout ended the threat.
The Wild Things scored two insurance runs in the ninth, one on a sacrifice fly by Peterson.