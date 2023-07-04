This was the kind of Tuesday night it was for the Wild Things’ hitters: Washington left fielder Wagner Lagrange had two hits and four RBI before Windy City’s Dan Robinson had his first plate appearance.
Robinson is the No. 8 hitter in the Thunderbolts’ lineup.
Washington scored early and often against Windy City, forging a quick eight-run lead but had to hang on at the end for a closer-than-it-should-have-been 9-8 victory in a series opener before 2,169 at Wild Things Park.
It was the third consecutive win for Washington and snapped a three-game winning streak by Windy City. Both teams have 20-26 records.
Lagrange hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Windy City starter Adrien Reese (0-3) and had a two-run double in a five-run second inning that gave the Wild Things a commanding 8-0 lead.
First baseman Andrew Czech hit a long solo homer to right center field in the first inning. Tommy Caufield and Robert Chayka had a run-scoring singles in the second and Tristan Peterson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run.
Washington starter Justin Showalter (4-1) took a shutout into the seventh inning, but that’s when the game started to get uncomfortable for the Wild Things. Windy City, which entered with a paltry .237 team batting average, strung together five consecutive hits to chase Showalter and cut the Washington lead to 8-5.
The Wild Things manufactured a run without the benefit of a hit in the bottom of the seventh, and that turned into a key run. Peterson and Chayka drew walks and advanced on a bunt by Caufield. Abraham Sequera’s sacrifice fly scored pinch-runner Dylan Broderick and made it a 9-5 game.
Windy City, however, continued to score against the Wild Things’ bullpen. Troy Viola, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, smacked a run-scoring double off the center-field wall and Will Riley blooped a two-run double down the left-field line off reliever Justin Goossen-Brown to make it 9-8.
That’s when Washington manager Tom Vaeth turned to closer Lukas Young, who entered and retired the final four Windy City hitters for his fifth save. It wasn’t all comfortable times for Young as the ThunderBolts’ Peyton Isaacson led off the ninth with a fly ball that Washington right fielder Anthony Brocato made a leaping catch of at the wall to take away extra bases.
Roster moves
Washington brought in two new players Tuesday, signing pitcher Jack Dellinger and Ian McMahon, and returning catcher Melvin Novoa to the active roster.
Bellinger was acquired in a trade with Quebec over the weekend. He will start tonight’s (6:05 p.m.) game. McMahon is a lefty reliever who played last summer for the West Virginia Black Bears in the MLB Draft League after one season at Missouri State.
Novoa was absent from the team for three series while he played for Nicaragua in a Pan-Am Games qualifying tournament.
To make room on the roster for the three players, Washington put starting pitcher Robert Gonzalez on the inactive list and released relief pitcher Will Solomon and catcher Lolo Williams.
Novoa an all-star
The Frontier League announced the rosters for the annual all-star game. Novoa is currently Washington’s lone representative for the game, which will be played July 12 at Ozinga Field in Crestwood, Ill.
Novoa is in his first season with Washington and in the Frontier League. He played for Team Nicaragua in the World Baseball Classic this spring and has batted .284 with nine doubles, five home runs and 27 RBI entering Tuesday night.
The all-star game rosters were voted on by the league’s general managers, coaches and media.
The manager for each team in the all-star game will add four players of his choosing to his roster. The additions will be announced Thursday morning.
Czech (.295, 11 home runs, 1.004 OPS) is a strong candidate for one of West Division’s additions.
Peterson gets award
Peterson was named the Frontier League's Player of the Week on Monday. In a 3-3 week for Washington, Peterson paced the offense. He hit .346 (9-for-26) and scored five times. He hit four doubles, two home runs and drove in a league-high 13 runs. He also walked one time.
Washington combined to hit .298 with nine home runs and 47 runs during the six-game week.
Peterson is the first Wild Thing to be named Player of the Week since 2021.
