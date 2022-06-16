JOLIET, Ill. — Nick Ward hit Washington's second grand slam in as many nights and the Wild Things won their eighth consecutive series by defeating the Joliet Slammers 13-6 Thursday night.
Washington trailed 5-0 until scoring six times in the seventh inning and adding five more runs in the eighth.
Wagner Lagrange had an RBI double and Ian Walters hit a three-run homer to cut Joliet's lead to 5-4. Alex Alvarez and Cole Brannen scored on consecutive wild pitches to put the Wild Things on top, 6-5.
Ward's grand slam, his 10th homer of the season, capped the eighth inning and Washington tacked on two more runs in the ninth. Andrew Czech had a run-scoring single and Walters, who drove in four runs, hit a sacrifice fly.
Dan Kubiuk (2-0) pitched two hitless innings for the win in relief.
The victory moved Washington to within a half-game of first-place Evansville in the West Division. Evansville did not play Thursday.