Nick Ward went 3-for-4 and hit his league-leading seventh home run, Hayden Pearce threw five shutout innings and the Wild Things defeated the New Jersey Jackals, 13-7, in a series opener Friday night.
Washington has won seven of its last eight games and climbed to within a half-game of first place in the West Division.
Ward, who scored four runs and had three RBI, smacked two hits in Washington’s eight-run third inning. The Wild Things sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning.
New Jersey scored five runs against the Washington bullpen in the seventh inning, which included six consecutive hits by the Jackals and Justin Wylie’s three-run homer.
Ward led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run.
Pearce (2-0) scattered six hits and walked two. he struck out six.