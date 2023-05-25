Wild Things logo

Much of what you need to know about Wild Things shortstop Nick Gotta is the guys loves to play baseball. That’s why he has spent six seasons playing at the independent level of pro ball.

Washington is the sixth stop for Gotta, a San Diego native, who has played in the Pecos League, Can-Am League and American Association. This is his first stop in the Frontier League. Gotta played the last two years for Sioux Falls in the American Association. He hit .251 in 75 games with the Canaries last season.

Sports Editor

Since 1986, Chris Dugan has been covering local sports for the Observer-Reporter, and named sports editor in 2006. Before joining the O-R, he was sports editor at the Democrat-Messenger, and a former member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

