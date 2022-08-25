Wild Things logo

Washington, having clinched the playoffs already, went into Thursday’s Frontier League action with a chance to win the West Division title, but an Evansville win and a walk-off grand slam by Chase Dawson ended those chances for the night, as Schaumburg took the finale and rubber game, 8-4.

Washington started the scoring for the third-straight night with a first-inning tally. Andrew Czech’s sacrifice fly plated Hector Roa, who led off for the Wild Things and walked. Schaumburg scored to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth after three strong innings from righty Stephen Knapp in his start for Washington. Both Mike Hart and Clint Hardy hit solo shots in the fourth.

