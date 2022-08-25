Washington, having clinched the playoffs already, went into Thursday’s Frontier League action with a chance to win the West Division title, but an Evansville win and a walk-off grand slam by Chase Dawson ended those chances for the night, as Schaumburg took the finale and rubber game, 8-4.
Washington started the scoring for the third-straight night with a first-inning tally. Andrew Czech’s sacrifice fly plated Hector Roa, who led off for the Wild Things and walked. Schaumburg scored to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth after three strong innings from righty Stephen Knapp in his start for Washington. Both Mike Hart and Clint Hardy hit solo shots in the fourth.
The Wild Things used a two-run single by Wagner Lagrange and an RBI two bagger by Cam Balego to re-take the lead in the top of the fifth but saw that lead erased as well. In the bottom of the frame, Schaumburg scored on an error by Wagner Lagrange and an RBI single by Hart.
The bullpens were great late, but Schaumburg ended up getting the better of Christian James in the ninth. A bloop single and two walks later, Chase Dawson stepped to the dish with two outs and got ahead 3-0 before James got the count back full. On the 3-2 pitch, Dawson swung and lifted a grand slam to walk it off to right and win it for the Boomers, giving Schaumburg the series.
The Wild Things will make the overnight trip back toward home to stop in Avon, Ohio for a weekend series with the Lake Erie Crushers. First pitch of Friday’s series opener is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mercy Health Stadium. Washington still needs a win AND an Evansville loss to clinch the West title. A Schaumburg loss could also replace the need for a win. The Boomers host Gateway Friday night and Evansville plays Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.