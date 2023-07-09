The promotion at the ballpark Sunday evening was “Christmas in July.” The Sussex County Miners made sure the Wild Things found a lump of coal under the tree.
Sussex County scored two runs on only one hit in the seventh inning, immediately after a short rain delay, to break a tie and the Miners went on to a soggy 10-5 victory in the final game before the Frontier League’s all-star break.
Center fielder Juwuan Harris played the role of Grinch as he smacked a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh that gave the Miners a 7-5 lead. Washington had battled back from an early 5-1 deficit to tie in the sixth on a solo homer by Andrew Czech, one of three round-trippers hit by the Wild Things.
As was the case too often throughout the first half of the season, the Wild Things’ pitching staff self-destructed. Washington pitchers issued nine walks and hit five batters, including Miners catcher Kyle Richards three times. Seven of Sussex County’s runs reached base without the benefit of a hit.
In other words, pitching cost Washington another series. In a 6-4 loss to Sussex County on Saturday, the Wild Things gave up six runs and 11 hits over the final four innings.
“We all have seen the same thing. Everybody knows what the problem is,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said. “Tonight, we had two outs and nobody on base, then give up three walks, a hit and another walk.”
That happened in the pivotal seventh inning. Rookie reliever Jan Figueroa (0-1) retired the first two Sussex County batters before walking Willie Escala and hitting Richards with a pitch. Christian James was brought in at that point and the game was halted by a 14-minute rain delay. When play resumed, Anthony Gomez walked to load the bases and Harris, the No. 9 hitter in the Miners’ lineup, laced a two-run single to center field to give Sussex County a 7-5 lead.
The Miners added a run in the eighth on a solo homer by Oraj Anu and scored twice in the ninth.
Washington fell behind 5-1 as Sussex County scored four times in the second inning and added one in the third against Wild Things starter Justin Showalter. Edwin Mateo hit a bases-loaded triple in the second.
Washington battled back by using the long ball. Czech led off the second with a double off Miners starter Griffin Baker (6-3) and scored on a Tommy Caufield single. Wagner Lagrange hit his team-leading 16th home run in the third, a two-run shot off the scoreboard in left centerfield.
Caufield hit a solo homer to straightaway center field in the fourth and Czech homered to right field in the fifth to make it 5-5.
“These guys play hard,” Vaeth said. “They don’t quit. We’ve played a couple of guys short with (shortstop) Nick (Gotta) out, but we keep finding ways to battle back.”
Washington did not have a hit after Czech’s home run as Sussex County pitchers retired 11 of the final 12 batters.
Washington goes into the all-star break with a 22-29 record.
Notes
The start of the game was delayed 28 minutes because of rain. … After the all-star game Wednesday at Windy City, Washington will begin the second half of the season Friday at Florence. The next home series is July 18-20 against Trois-Rivieres. … The Wild Things were 5-4 in the nine-game homestand. … Washington is 3-7 in Sunday games.
