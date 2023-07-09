Wild Things logo

The promotion at the ballpark Sunday evening was “Christmas in July.” The Sussex County Miners made sure the Wild Things found a lump of coal under the tree.

Sussex County scored two runs on only one hit in the seventh inning, immediately after a short rain delay, to break a tie and the Miners went on to a soggy 10-5 victory in the final game before the Frontier League’s all-star break.

