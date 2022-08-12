Wild Things logo

SAUGET, Ill. – For the 1,000th time, yes, the Wild Things won.

Stephen Knapp pitched six innings of one-run ball, Wagner Lagrange and Jared Mang each drove in a pair and the Wild Things defeated the Gateway Grizzlies, 6-4, Friday night.

