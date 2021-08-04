AUGUSTA, N.J. – Leadoff hitter Nick Ward drove in three runs, powering the Wild Things to a 6-1 victory over the Sussex County Miners on Wednesday night at Skylands Stadium.
After being swept in a doubleheader Tuesday, Washington was able to gain one game back in the standings, cutting Sussex County’s lead in the Northeast Division to 5½ games. It was the Wild Things’ first-ever win over Sussex County as the Miners, a former Can-Am League franchise, won each of the first four meetings.
The Wild Things scored three runs on sacrifice flies and the defense turned three double plays.
Steven Colon (2-2) and three relievers combined to scatter nine hits. Colon allowed one run in five innings. He walked four and struck out four. Ben Vincini followed with two scoreless innings and Dan Kubiuk and Zach Strecker each threw one frame..
Washington took a 2-0 lead in the third inning against Sussex starter Alexander Vargas (3-3). Andrew Czech singled and scored when Ward tripled off the wall in right centerfield. Ward scored on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Sohn.
Sussex cut the gap to 2-1 with a run on an RBI single in the fourth by Audy Ciriaco, who had four hits in the game.
Washington got one of the runs back in the fifth when Cody Young scored on a sac fly off the bat of Ward.
The Wild Things stretched their lead to 5-1 in the seventh. Hector Roa and Trevor Casanova started the inning with singles and an error allowed Roa to score. Ward then hit his second sac fly of the game to drive in Casanova.
Scotty Dubrule drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth to make the score 6-1.
The teams will conclude their four-game series tonight. The Wild Things will return home Friday to begin a weekend series against the New Jersey Jackals.