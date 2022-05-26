After having their five-game winning streak unravel Wednesday in the Frontier League’s gimmicky sudden-death tiebreaker, the Wild Things were determined not to let that setback spark a downward spiral.
Washington used two big innings – the first and eighth – and solid pitching from starter Daren Osby and four relievers to beat Tri-City 8-2 Thursday night in a game that featured multiple ejections.
The Wild Things scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning, and after Tri-City closed to within 3-2 late in the game Washington erupted for five runs in the eighth.
Washington took advantage of two misplays by Tri-City in the first inning.
Scotty Dubrule hit a one-out double to the gap in left centerfield and moved up on a passed ball. Wagner Lagrange, who has been swinging a hot bat, singled Dubrule home for the game’s opening run.
After Andrew Czech drew a walk off Tri-City starter Jose Cruz (0-1), both Czech and Lagrange executed a double steal and scored on a throwing error by ValleyCats shortstop Pavin Parks on a ground ball hit by Hector Roa.
Osby (2-1) was working a shutout until Tri-City catcher Jonah Girand, the No. 9 hitter in the ValleyCats’ lineup, led off the sixth inning with a solo home run to left field.
It was the only run allowed by Osby, who gave up five hits over six innings. More importantly, Osby did not walk a batter and struck out five.
Tri-City closed to within 3-2 in the seventh when former Pirates prospect Willy Garcia singled off reliever Bryan Quillens to score Denis Phipps. Nick Beardsley replaced Quillens with two outs and two ValleyCats on base. He struck out Girand to end the threat.
Washington’s Christian James, who threw 1 2/3 innings Wednesday night, tossed a scoreless top of the eighth.
In the bottom of the eighth, Washington broke open the game by scoring in a variety of ways. Two runs scored when Hector Roa doubled to right centerfield, Cole Brannen put down a perfectly executed suicide squeeze bunt to score Roa and make it a 6-2 game.
After catcher Landon Barns singled, Nick Ward hit his team-leading sixth home run.
Dan Kubiuk pitched the ninth inning for Washington. After allowing two singles to start the frame, Kubiuk struck out the next three batters.
Extra bases
The start of the game was delayed 28 minutes because of rain. … Tri-City pitching coach Scott Budner was ejected in the bottom of the second inning by home plate umpire Paul Hess. Budner bumped Hess after being ejected during a mound visit. … ValleyCats third baseman Juan Silverio was ejected in the top of the seventh inning by Hess for arguing a fair-ball call on the Tri-City third baseman’s chopper up the first-base line that was turned into an out. … Washington catcher Alex Alvarez was suspended for three games for throwing his batting helmet in the direction of home plate and hitting umpire Matt Beaver in the leg during Tuesday’s game. Alvarez began serving the suspension Wednesday. ... Tri-City is 2-7 all-time at Wild Things Park. ... The Wild Things begin a three-game series at home tonight (7:05) against the New Jersey Jackals.