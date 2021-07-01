AUGUSTA, N.Y. – The Wild Things’ series finale Thursday night at the Sussex County Miners was postponed because of rain.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Aug. 3. Sussex County and Washington will meet nine times this season with all the games scheduled to be played in New Jersey.
It was the first rained out game this season for Washington.
Prior to Wednesday night’s game at Sussex County, Washington made a roster move by placing starting pitcher Kevin McNorton (2-3, 5.40) on the seven-day disabled list.
The Wild Things will begin a three-game series tonight at the New York Boulders.