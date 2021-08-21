AVON, Ohio — Rookie second baseman Scotty Dubrule hit his first professional home run and four Washington pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Wild Things blanked the Lake Erie Crushers 1-0 Saturday night at Mercy Health Stadium.
The win enabled Washington to close to within 1 1/2 games of first-place Sussex County in the Frontier League's Northeast Division. The Miners were beaten 8-3 by New York.
It was the second consecutive 1-0 win for the Wild Things over the Crushers, the third in four days the fourth of the season.
Alex Boshers (2-2) was the starting pitcher for Washington. He allowed four hits and one walk over six innings. Boshers struck out four.
Ben Vicini, Dan Kubiuk and Zack Strecker each followed with a scoreless and hitless inning of relief. Strecker pitched the ninth for his 17th save of the season and the 69th of his career, which is one shy of the Frontier League record held by former Evansville closer Eric Massingham (2011-14).
Dubrule provided the only run of the game in the sixth inning. He hit a pitch from Lake Erie starter Paul Hull (2-7) over the wall in right field for a leadoff home run. Dubrule extended his consecutive game on-base streak to 31, the longest in the Frontier League since 2018.
Washington had 10 hits, including two each by Dubrule, Andrew Sohn, Hector Roa and Joe Campagna.