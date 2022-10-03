Wild Things logo

The Frontier League released its 2023 schedule Monday morning and for the Wild Things it looks a lot like the 2022 version.

Washington will open the season Friday, May 12 at Evansville and play its home opener Tuesday, May 16 against the New York Boulders. It’s the second consecutive year Washington’s opponent in the home opener will be New York.

Sports Editor

Since 1986, Chris Dugan has been covering local sports for the Observer-Reporter, and named sports editor in 2006. Before joining the O-R, he was sports editor at the Democrat-Messenger, and a former member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

