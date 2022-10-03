The Frontier League released its 2023 schedule Monday morning and for the Wild Things it looks a lot like the 2022 version.
Washington will open the season Friday, May 12 at Evansville and play its home opener Tuesday, May 16 against the New York Boulders. It’s the second consecutive year Washington’s opponent in the home opener will be New York.
The season will run through Sunday, Sept. 3. The Wild Things will conclude the 2023 season, just as its did this year, with a six-game homestand with Windy City being the opponent in the final regular-season series.
The league will continue with two divisions, each comprised of eight teams. The Empire States Greys will remain a travel team that will play all 96 games on the road. Last year, the Greys finished as one of the worst teams in professional baseball history, posting a 6-90 record and finishing 56 games out of first place.
Empire State will make only one trip to Washington, June 16-18. The Greys will play 27 games against teams from the West, which includes the Wild Things. The Gateway Grizzlies will be the only West team that will play more than one series against the Greys. The Grizzlies will host Empire State for three games in June and three more in July.
The Wild Things won the Frontier League’s West Division title in 2022 then lost to the Schaumburg Boomers in the playoffs. Washington will play three series against Schaumburg, two of those in Illinois. The Boomers’ lone trip to Wild Things Park will be June 30-July 2.
Washington will play 15 road games and 18 home games against East Division opponents. The Wild Things will make only one trip to Canada, a three-game series June 9-11 at defending league champion Quebec. Trios-Rivieres and Ottawa both will play at Wild Things Park, as will Sussex County. Though it will be the Miners’ third year in the league, Sussex County will make it first appearance at Wild Things Park July 7-9.
Each of the first 13 games between the Wild Things and Miners over two years were played in New Jersey.
Washington will play at the relocated New Jersey Jackals on June 6-8. The Jackals will play in Paterson, N.J., at Hinchcliffe Stadium, a former Negro League stadium.
The Wild Things will play a July 4 home game against Windy City.
June will see Washington on the road for 16 out of 26 games, but in July Washington will play 17 of its 23 games at home. The longest homestand is a nine-game stretch June 30-July 9 that leads into the all-star break.
The Frontier League has not announced the site of its all-star game, which will be July 12. The all-star game was played in Washington this summer.
The league also has not announced its playoff format for 2023.
