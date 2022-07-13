SAUGET, Ill. — Nick Ward, Ian Walters and Hector Roa each homered, Stephen Knapp pitched six innings for his first win and Christian James pitched out of a tight spot as the Wild Things defeated Gateway 10-6 Wednesday night.
The win, combined with Schaumburg's 9-2 victory over Evansville earlier in the day, gives Washington sole possession of first place in the West Division. It also assured that Washington's Tom Vaeth will be the West Division's manager Wednesday in the Frontier League All-Star Game, which will be played at Wild Things Park.
Washington did all of its scoring in the first four innings, building a 10-2 lead before having to fight off a comeback attempt by the Grizzlies.
Ward hit the game's first pitch from Gateway starter Justin Ferrell (1-2) for a home run. Later in the first inning, Walters smacked a three-run homer to make it a 4-0 lead.
Roa hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning that pushed Washington's advantage to 10-2.
Gateway chipped away the deficit, getting home runs by Zach Racusin and Cesar Trejo, to close to within 10-4 after six innings. Knapp (1-1) scattered nine hits and four runs. He walked one and struck out two.
Kaleb McCullough relieved Knapp to start the bottom of the seventh but the rookie was unable to record an out. The Grizzlies scored two times to make it a 10-6 game and had the bases loaded with no outs when James entered. He got a double play grounder back to the mound and a strikeout to end the threat. Gateway did not have another baserunner the rest of the game.
Ward and Scotty Dubrule each had three hits to lead Washington at the plate. Ward was 3-for-4 with four RBI.