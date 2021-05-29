AVON, Ohio — After being swept in a season-opening series at Florence, the Wild Things hoped to take a mulligan and start the Frontier League anew Saturday night at Lake Erie.
It was, however, more of the same for Washington.
Robby Rowland allowed one run over six innings and Lake Erie did all its scoring in two frames to beat the Wild Things 5-3 at Mercy Health Stadium.
The loss drops the Wild Things' record to 0-3.
Lake Erie scored three times in the third inning off Washington starter Kevin McNorton (0-1) and two in the sixth against reliever Spencer Bivens to build a 5-1 lead. The Wild Things scored twice in the top of the ninth without the benefit of a hit.
McNorton gave up five hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five and hit two batters.
Washington scored its first run in the fifth inning when John Sansone, who doubled, scored on a groundout.