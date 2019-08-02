FLORENCE, Ky. — Florence used a fast start by scoring at least one run in each of the first four innings to defeat Washington in the series opener, 10-5.
The Freedom scored seven runs (five earned) off Wild Things' starter Nick Gallagher in the first four innings, including a solo homer from Caleb Lopes to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Gallagher surrendered two runs in the second, another in the third and three in the fourth as Washington quickly fell behind 7-0.
Florence starter George Faue held the Wild Things scoreless through the first eight innings. Faue, trying to finish a complete-game performance, surrendered a pair of home runs in the ninth. Hector Roa hit a three-run homer, his 13th of the season. Cameron Baranek then added a two-run home run for Washington before Faue recorded the final out.
The Wild Things and Florence continue their series today with a doubleheader. First pitch in the opening game is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.