SAUGET, Ill. — Zach Racusin drove in three runs and Gabe Holt scored three times as the Gateway Grizzlies defeated the Wild Things 9-6 in a series opener Friday night.
Washington scored its first run on a solo homer by Tristan Peterson in the first inning. Gateway then scored game's next nine runs.
Wild Things starting pitcher Robert Gonzalez (0-2) gave up nine hits, two walks and eight runs in four innings.
The Grizzlies led 3-0 after two innings and scored five times in the fourth. Gateway's final run crossed the plate in the sixth and made its lead 9-1.
Washington scored three times in the eight and twice in the ninth. Andrew Czech led off the ninth with his eighth home run of the season. Peterson finished with two hits and two RBI. Anthony Brocato had three hits.
Winning pitcher Carson LaRue (4-0) allowed five hits and one run over five innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.