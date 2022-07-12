Wild Things Opener

Holly Tonini/Observer-Reporter

The new logo for All About the Warrior Field is revealed before the Home Opener of the Wild Things season

 Holly Tonini/Observer-Reporter

SAUGET, Ill. — Trevor Achenbach put Gateway in the lead with a three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Grizzlies held on for an 8-7 victory over the Wild Things on Tuesday night at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Washington's loss, combined with Evansville's 5-1 win at Schaumburg, leaves the Wild Things and Otters tied for first place in the Frontier League's West Division with 33-19 records. Washington has lost four of its last five games.

The Wild Things forged a 6-4 lead by scoring three runs in the fifth inning. Wagner Lagrange had an RBI double that tied the score and Andrew Czech's two-run single put Washington in the lead.

Gateway strung together five consecutive hits in the sixth, including Achenbach's 17th home run of the season that gave the Grizzlies a 7-6 lead. Two batters later, Clint Freeman hit a run-scoring double to make it a two-run Gateway advantage.

The Grizzlies' big inning came against reliever Kenny Pierson (2-2). He replaced Washington starter Sandro Cabrera, who walked six and gave up four runs in four innings.

Winning pitcher Nick Kennedy (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings of relief and former Wild Things reliever John Murphy pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Washington pulled to within 8-7 in the eighth when catcher Niko Pacheco, who was signed and activated earlier in the day, hit a solo home run.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In