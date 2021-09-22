SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The Wild Things were two strikes away from being put on the brink of elimination in the Frontier League's championship series when one powerful swing by Washington first baseman Andrew Czech turned the finals upside down.
Czech hit a dramatic two-out, two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning that gave Washington a thrilling 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Schaumburg Boomers Wednesday night in Game 2 and evened the best-of-5 championship series at one win apeice.
Following a travel day Thursday, the series shifts to Wild Things Park for Game 3 Friday night.
After being shut out in Game 1, the Wild Things had a better start to Game 2 as second baseman Scotty Dubrule, who was moved up in the lineup to the leadoff spot, began the contest with a home run off Schaumburg's Geoff Bramblett.
Before the inning would end, Hector Roa and Trevor Casanova hit RBI singles, giving Washington am early 3-0 lead.
The lead didn't last long as Schaumburg's Braxton Davidson, a former first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves, hit a three-run homer off Washington starter Daren Osby in the bottom of the first.
Schaumburg forged a 4-3 lead in the second, getting two walks, a single and bases-loaded hit batsman to force in the go-ahead run.
Washington made it 4-4 in the third when Casanova's second hit of the game scored Bralin Jackson.
The Boomers answered again in the bottom of the third, this time against reliever Dylan Beasley, who was making his Wild Things debut. A double, two walks and a bases-loaded hit batsman on an 0-2 pitch pushed across the run that gave Schaumburg a 5-4 lead.
The score remained 5-4 until the ninth, though Washington had plenty of scoring opportunities. The Wild Things loaded the bases with one out in the fourth but a strikeout and groundout ended the threat. In the fifth, Washington had Casanova on third base with one out, but two strikeouts stranded the Washington catcher.
In the sixth, the Wild Things again had a runner on third with one out before a sharp groundout against a drawn-in infield and a strikeout thwarted the threat. In the eighth, Washington loaded the bases with one out but consecutive strikeouts kept Schaumburg in the lead.
In the ninth, Washington finally broke through.
Roa led off with an opposite-field single against Boomers reliever Jack Snyder. Following a strikeout, Roa stole second base but another strikeout — the 14th by Washington hitters — had the Wild Things down to their final out.
Czech then turned on a 1-1 pitch and drove it over the right-field wall to give the Wild Things a stunning lead.
Washington closer Zach Strecker pitched the ninth inning, retiring all three batters he faced, sending the series back to Wild Things Park tied at 1-1.
B.J. Sabol was the winning pitcher, throwing three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and striking out six. It was Sabol's third win of the postseason.
Washington outhit Schaumburg 14-5 but left 13 runners on base. Nick Ward went 4-for-5.