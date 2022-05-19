AUGUSTA, N.J. — Nick Ward hit two home runs and tied two franchise records as the Wild Things' offense erupted for an 18-7 victory over the Sussex County Miners on Thursday night.
The win snapped a four-game losing skid for the Wild Things. Washington will begin a nine-game homestand Friday night against the Empire State Greys, the Frontier League's traveling team.
Ward matched the Wild Things single-game records for home runs and RBI (6). He went 3-for-5 with four runs. Ward had a sacrifice fly in the second inning, a two-run homer in the fourth and a three-run homer in the fifth.
The Wild Things pounded out 20 hits. Ian Walters went 3-for-5 with a four RBI and a three-run homer. L.G. Castillo was 3-for-6 and scored four times. Washington was helped four four errors by Sussex County.
Winning pitcher Daren Osby (1-1) threw five innings, allowing six hits and four runs. He left with Washington ahead 12-4.