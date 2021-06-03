FLORENCE, Ky. – Braylon Jackson, Hector Roa and Brian Sharp each homered, powering the Wild Things to an 8-2 victory over the Florence Y’alls Thursday night.
It was the first loss of the season for Florence (7-1), which was the last remaining undefeated team in the Frontier League.
Washington concluded a season-opening eight-game road trip with a 3-5 record. The Wild Things will play their home opener tonight against Quebec.
Jackson homered in the first inning to give Washington a 1-0 lead, and Roa followed with a solo shot in the second.
Sharp hit a solo blast in the sixth and John Sansone had an RBI single that gave Washington a 4-0 lead.
After a two-run homer by Florence’s Chad Sedio trimmed the lead in half, but the Wild Things scored two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. Jackson and Sharp had run-scoring hits in the seventh and both players finished the game with three RBI.
Washington starter Daren Osby (1-0) threw five shutout innings, allowing three hits. He struck out six.