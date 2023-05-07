Wild Things trim roster
The Wild Things concluded their spring training schedule Sunday with a 7-2 home win over the Lake Erie Crushers. Washington finished the exhibition schedule with a 5-1 record, the lone loss Saturday at Lake Erie, 1-0.
The regular season begins Friday at Evansville.
The Wild Things also trimmed their roster as they attempt to get down to Frontier League limit of 24 active players.
On Saturday, outfielder Turner Hill had his contract purchased by the San Francisco Giants organization. The former Marietta College standout was in camp as a rookie after winning the batting title in the MLB Draft League last summer.
Washington released pitchers Nick Beardsley, Joseph Brennan and Tim Sabo, catcher Lolo Williams and outfielder John Schulefrand, putting the Wild Things at 26 active players.
