FLORENCE, Ky. – Kobe Foster pitched six shutout innings but it took it a four-run 10th inning for the Wild Things to beat the Florence Y’alls, 6-2, Wednesday night.
A pair of bases-loaded walks and a two-run single by Hector Roa broke a 2-2 game and gave Washington its seventh consecutive series win.
Christian James (3-0) was the winning pitcher with two innings of relief.
Washington forged an early lead, scoring in the first inning when Wagner Lagrange bounced into a fielder’s choice and Roa scored to make it 1-0.
The Wild Things made it 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning when Cam Balego scored on a sacrifice fly by Jared Mang.
Those two runs looked like they might be enough as Foster cruised through six innings, allowing four hits and one walk. He struck out five and lowered his ERA to 1.00.
Florence, however tied the score in the seventh against the Wild Things’ bullpen. Dan Kubiuk replaced Foster to start the inning and gave up a one-out single. Following a flyout for the second out, a single and walk loaded the bases for Rodney Tennie. Kenny Pierson was brought in to pitch and Tennie hit a two-run single.
Washington had a golden opportunity to regain the lead in the eighth but came away scoreless. Balego walked and Ian Walters reached on an error. Cole Brannen then walked to load the bases with one, but Nick Ward hit a line drive to third base that was turned into an inning-ending double play.
The game went to the tiebreaker in the 10th. With the help of a wild pitch, Washington had runners on second and third with one out. A groundout held the runners and Mang was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Brannen then walked on a 3-2 pitch to put Washington back in the lead. Ward followed with a walk, and Roa laced a two-run single.
