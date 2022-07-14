The final roster spots for the Frontier League All-Star Game, which will be held Wednesday night at Wild Things Park, were filled Thursday with three manager selections for each team and one replacement for the West team.
Washington’s Tom Vaeth, who will manage the West, has added Wild Things second baseman Scotty Dubrule, Schaumburg second baseman Chase Dawson and Windy City pitcher Layne Schintz-Paxton.
The West also added Evansville pitcher Austin Grossman. He replaces the Otters’ Parker Brahams, who had his contract purchased this week by the Cincinnati Reds organization.
Vaeth also announced that Washington’s Rob Whalen (9-1, 2.94) will be the starting pitcher for the West team.
West Division manager Pat Scalabrini of Quebec added Trois-Rivieres outfielder L.P. Pelletier, Quebec pitcher Nick Horvath and New York outfielder David Vinsky.