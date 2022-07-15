EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Frontier League’s All-Star break can’t come soon enough for the Wild Things. They could use a reset.
Evansville’s Jeffrey Baez scored three runs and the Otters defeated Washington 6-2 Friday night at Bosse Field.
It was Washington’s sixth loss in eight games and dropped the Wild Things into a first-place tie in the West Division with Evansville. Both teams have 34-21 records.
The Wild Things and Otters will play two more games before the league’s all-star break.
Washington had plenty of scoring chances. The Wild Things left 15 runners on base, including 10 in the first four innings. Evansville turned four double plays. Washington outhit Evansville, 14-12.
Just as it did in every game in the recent series at Gateway, Washington scored in the top of the first inning. Nick Ward and Chris Eusay started the game with consecutive doubles that made it 1-0.
Evansville pushed across the tying run in the second inning against Washington starter Rob Whalen (9-2) and took a 3-1 lead with a two-run fourth. A single, walk and RBI double by Justin Feliz gave the Otters the lead. Evansville’s third run scored on a fielder’s choice groundout.
Whalen (9-2) went 5 1/3 innings and gave up eight hits. He walked one and struck out four.
Evansville started the sixth inning with three consecutive singles to make it 4-1, and a fielder’s choice grounder pushed across another run.
Steven Sensley had an RBI single in the seventh to give the Otters a 6-1 lead.
Washington tallied its final run in the ninth inning when Hector Roa scored on Jared Mang’s sacrifice fly.
Ian Walters led Washington at the plate, going 4-for-5.
Evansville starter Brett Adcock (4-2) was the winning pitcher. He gave up seven hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings but allowed only one run.