Consistent offense was critical for Schaumburg in the series finale against Washington Sunday at Wintrust Field, as the host team scored in each of the first seven innings and raced to a 13-6 win to salvage a game in the series that Washington still won with wins Friday and Saturday.
Washington started quickly with two in the first. Nick Ward hit his 11th homer of the year, which tied him with Evansville’s Zach Biermann for the league lead in the category. Wagner Lagrange hit a pop up that fell for a hit in short right center and the throw toward home went to the backstop, allowing Scotty Dubrule, who had singled earlier in the inning to score.
Schaumburg didn’t let that lead last long. The Boomers tallied nine hits and six runs off Hayden Pearce. None of them were very well hit but found holes and gaps to give Schaumburg a 6-2 lead through three innings. Alec Craig drove in one, Blake Grant-Parks two, Chase Dawson one, Nick Oddo one and Sam Claycamp one in those three innings.
Washington made it a one-run game with three in the fourth inning highlighted by a two-run double by Ward and a run-scoring single by Hector Roa. But the Boomers scored four in the fourth on a run-scoring double by Craig and a three-run homer by Clint Hardy. Claycamp homered in the fifth against Page to make it 11-5 Schaumburg before the Boomers added a 12th run in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Hardy.
Chase Dawson tripled home a run in the seventh. Washington plated a run in the eighth with a solo shot by Wagner Lagrange.
On Saturday, Jared Mang’s walk-off double in sudden death scored pinch-runner Shemar Page and lifted Washington to a hard-fought 5-4 victory in the middle game of the weekend series in Schaumburg. The win secured a series win, which is Washington’s ninth-straight.