AVON, Ohio — One step forward, one step backward.
The Wild Things just can't build a winning streak.
Washington gave up five unanswered runs and lost at Lake Erie 5-1 Thursday night. The Wild Things lost two of the three games in the series against the Frontier League West Division's last-place team.
Following a 58-minute rain delay at the start of the game, Washington scored its lone run immediately after played began. Anthony Brocato hit a solo home run to center field on the first pitch of the game. It was Brocato's 23rd homer of the season.
The rest of the game, the Wild Things managed only four hits, including a double by Robert Chayka, off Lake Erie starter Yasel Santana (3-6) and two relievers.
Lake Erie scored one run in the third inning, one in the fourth and three in the fifth against Washington starter Dariel Fregio (2-2). Fregio gave up seven hits and five runs (four earned) in 4 1/3 innings.
The Wild Things begtin a weekend series Friday night at Evansville.
