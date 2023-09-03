The Wild Things ended their season Sunday with one of their worst games of the year, losing 10-4 in the finale against the Windy City ThunderBolts.
Washington finished the Frontier League season with a 47-49 record, their first losing season since 2019. The Wild Things had a chance to end the season at .500 but lost the final two games of the season.
Windy City scored seven runs in the second inning, highlighted by a three-run inside-the-park homer by Jake Boone. Washington center fielder Caleb McNeely attempted to make a sliding catch of a sinking liner by Boone but was unable to make the grab. The ball bounced past him to the wall as Boone raced around the bases to give Windy City a 3-2 lead. The ThunderBolts would score four more times in the inning.
Bren Spillane hit a two-run homer for Windy City, Matt Morgan drove in two runs and winning pitcher Logan Schmitt (7-4) gave up five hits and three runs (two earned) over six innings.
McNeely hit a solo homer, Andrew Czech had a two-run single in the first inning and Anthony Brocato had a run-scoring single for the Wild Things.
Washington starter Hayden Shenefield (3-6) got only four outs but wasn’t helped by his defense. Washington committed three errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.