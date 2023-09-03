Wild Things logo

The Wild Things ended their season Sunday with one of their worst games of the year, losing 10-4 in the finale against the Windy City ThunderBolts.

Washington finished the Frontier League season with a 47-49 record, their first losing season since 2019. The Wild Things had a chance to end the season at .500 but lost the final two games of the season.

