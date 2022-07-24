Washington managed just three hits after a two-run second inning and fell to the Aigles in the series finale 4-2. Washington had scored 28 combined runs in the first two games of the set and won both, so the loss simply means a series win for the first-place Wild Things.
Unlike the last two nights, neither team scored in the first inning of the game, but both teams scored twice in the second. In the top half, Nick Ward doubled home Tristan Peterson, who doubled to start the frame. Ward scored on a single by Hector Roa, on which Roa was caught in between first and second and tagged out. Trois-Rivières scored on an error and a sac fly in the bottom half to even the score.
Nobody scored again until the bottom of the fourth when the Aigles plated two more on RBI singles by both Canice Ejoh and LP Pelletier. Hayden Pearce ended up getting a zero in the fifth to finish his day. He yielded four runs on five hits with five strikeouts in five innings of work in what was his 10th start of the year.
Washington threatened a few times after that but failed to score the rest of the way. The loss dropped the Wild Things to 38-22 on the season but the club is still in first place by at least three games, pending the result of Evansville and Sussex County’s series finale.
On Saturday. Washington used consistent offense throughout the middle game with the Aigles to clinch a series victory, which also earned right hander Rob Whalen his league-leading 10th win of the season. Washington upended Trois-Rivières by a final of 13-3.
Both teams scored in the first inning on outs. With Breland Almadova at third after doubling earlier in the frame and advancing, first baseman Tristan Peterson notched an RBI in the first for the second-straight night, this time with a sac fly to make it 1-0 Washington. The Aigles got it back on a groundout to score LP Pelletier, who doubled on the first pitch he saw in the inning.
That stopped the scoring for a bit for the home team while Washington started the onslaught in the third with four tallies. Chris Eusay hit his first homer as a Wild Things before a wild pitch scored another run and a two-run double by Ian Walters plated the final two of the frame, giving Washington a 5-1 lead.
On Friday, Washington’s 12-run sixth inning took the series opener in Trois-Rivières, Québec, Canada from a 4-3 deficit to a 15-4 lead, and the first-place Wild Things did not look back, as they took the first-ever meeting with the Trois-Rivières Aigles, 15-12.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!