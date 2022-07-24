Wild Things logo

Washington managed just three hits after a two-run second inning and fell to the Aigles in the series finale 4-2. Washington had scored 28 combined runs in the first two games of the set and won both, so the loss simply means a series win for the first-place Wild Things.

Unlike the last two nights, neither team scored in the first inning of the game, but both teams scored twice in the second. In the top half, Nick Ward doubled home Tristan Peterson, who doubled to start the frame. Ward scored on a single by Hector Roa, on which Roa was caught in between first and second and tagged out. Trois-Rivières scored on an error and a sac fly in the bottom half to even the score.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In