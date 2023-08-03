SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Alec Craig went 5-for-5 and scored three runs, leading the Schaumburg Boomers to a 8-3 victory over the Wild Things in a series finale Thursday night at Wintrust Field.
Schaumburg won two of the three games in the series, damaging Washington’s postseason hopes.
The Boomers never trailed as they scored the game’s first four runs. Washington starting pitcher Justin Showalter (5-4) gave up six hits, two walks and four runs in three innings.
Washington closed to within 4-3 behind a pair of home runs in the top of the fourth inning. First baseman Andrew Czech hit his 16th homer of the season, a two-run shot to center field off Schaumburg starter Jackson Hickert (5-2). Two batters later, catcher J.C. Santini hit a solo homer just inside the left-field foul pole to cut the Boomers’ lead to one run.
Schaumburg added an insurance run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Zack Huffins. Huffins also had an RBI single in the fourth inning, which gave the Boomers a 4-0 lead.
The Boomers broke open the close game by scoring three runs in the eighth inning, which included Craig’s fifth hit and third run.
Hickert pitched six innings and was followed on the mound by reliever Antonio Frias, who struck out seven in three scoreless innings and earned his first save of the season.
Washington was held to six hits, including two by Wagner Lagrange.
