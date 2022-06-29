The pitching rotation for the Wild Things has caused Wild Things manager Tom Vaeth plenty of anxiety and extra work the past two weeks.
Starter Darren Osby was placed on the 14-day injured list Wednesday, and Vaeth said one more pitcher is likely to be headed to the IL before the weekend, which has left Washington searching for healthy arms in this pitching-starved world.
Add in another starting pitcher who recently served a nine-game suspension, and the Wild Things’ rotation has been in flux.
If there is one comforting part of Vaeth’s job it’s knowing that every fifth game he can pencil Rob Whalen’s name onto the lineup card, sit back and watch a quality start by his pitcher.
Whalen pitched seven innings for his league-leading eighth win, catcher Alex Alvarez smacked two home runs and Andrew Czech drove in four runs as the Wild Things defeated Florence 12-6 Wednesday night.
Whalen (8-1) took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and gave up only three hits and three runs.
“I feel really good when I write in Kobe Foster’s name at the bottom of the lineup card, like I did Tuesday night, when I write in Rob’s name, and I’ll feel good when I pencil in Sandro Cabrera as the starting pitcher (today),” Vaeth said.
“Our guys know Rob’s background and the guys who were here last year saw what he did when it mattered most. He works fast, uses a good tempo and when you do that you get everyone involved.”
Whalen, the first former major leaguer to play for the Wild Things, walked three and struck out three. His defense turned two inning-ending double plays.
Washington led 7-0 after four innings, but Florence scored three times to pull to within 7-6 in the eighth before closer Lukas Young entered and worked out of a full-blown jam. The Ya’lls scored three times in the eighth and had runners on first and second when Young was summoned from the bullpen and got a flyout and groundout to keep Washington in the lead.
“The two biggest outs of the game,” Vaeth confirmed. “Lukas squashed all the momentum and killed the rally. He let us come in and hit with the lead.”
The Wild Things finished off the win by scoring five times in the bottom of the eighth, two crossing on a double by Czech.
The three hits Whalen allowed came during a three-batter stretch in the fifth inning – a leadoff double by Anthony Brocato, an RBI-single by Axel Johnson and a double by Ethan Stern. A pair of run-scoring groundouts gave Florence three runs in the inning.
For the second night in a row Washington scored in the first inning. Wagner Lagrange hit a RBI double and Czech followed with a two-run homer to left field that made it 3-0.
Alvarez, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, hit a solo home run to left field in the second inning off Florence starter Jonaiker Villalobos (3-4) in the second inning that made the score 4-0.
In his next at-bat, in the fourth inning, Alvarez belted a two-run homer just to the right of the scoreboard to make it 7-0.
The home runs were Nos. 6 and 7 of the season for the former Milwaukee Brewers farmhand.
“I had not played in two years, so the consistency hasn’t been there for me at the plate,” Alvarez said. “The power has been there. The more at-bats I get, I think the better I’ll be at the plate.”
Vaeth has been a fan of Alvarez’s work ethic and his ability to handle a pitching staff.
“He had not played since Biloxi in 2019,” Vaeth pointed out. “He has a lot on his plate. His wife is ready to give birth any time and I know his offensive numbers aren’t where he wants them to be, but Alex is grinding every day. I have a lot of respect for that.”
Extra bases
Florence relief pitcher Kent Klyman was ejected by third-base umpire Nate Caldwell in the bottom of the fourth inning. Klyman was in the bullpen at the time of the ejection. … Washington signed reliever Stephen Knapp to fill Osby’s roster spot. Knapp pitched last year and this season for Quebec. He pitched the ninth inning, retiring all three batters he faced. … Fans who caught foul balls were given the opportunity to return them for a $5 credit at the concession stands. According to Wild Things vice president Tony Buccilli, Rawlings, the Frontier League’s baseball supplier, is having difficulty filling orders and are multiple weeks behind on deliveries.